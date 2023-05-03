Charlie Day's Fool's Paradise Releases New Poster (Exclusive)

The directorial debut of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Charlie Day is almost on the way, with Fool's Paradise arriving in theaters later this month. The comedy, which is both directed by and starring Day, has already charmed fans with its first trailers and early marketing — and now, we can add an impressive poster to the fray.

ComicBook.com and Roadside Attractions can debut the brand-new poster for Fool's Paradise, which was created by Dave Kloc and Jessica Seamans. You can check it out below.

(Photo: Roadside Attractions)

What is Fool's Paradise about?

Fool's Paradise is a satirical comedy about a down-on-his-luck publicist (Ken Jeong) who discovers a recently released mental health patient (Day) who looks just like a misbehaving movie star. The publicist subs him into a film, creating a new star. But fame and fortune are not all they are cracked up to be. Fool's Paradise also stars Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, Common, Jillian Bell, and Ray Liotta, in one of his final onscreen roles.

"My biggest regret is that Ray is not going to get to see the audience see him," Day previously revealed on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "He has seen the film and I would often over the course of making this call Ray and ask him if he could come to the editing room and maybe give me a little wild line of dialogue here or there and when I went through a series of reshoots he came back for that. Ray would text me every three months like, 'Hey, man, what's going on with that movie we did? When is it getting out?' And I would say, 'Ray, I'm so sorry. I'm stuck back doing 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.' I have to deliver this season and as soon as I wrap, I'm going to get back into the editing room, so everything's on hold.' And like you said, he delivers a performance that is, in my mind. I won't say it's 'Goodfellas' good, but it's Ray Liotta good. It's up to his standards of what he can do well."

Day continued, "He's funny too, he's really funny in the movie without being over the top and you know he would pitch me jokes that he wanted to try and I'd always let him try it and I'd say about half of them actually made it in the movie. He was just a really driven, committed, serious about his craft guy and I feel lucky he's he's in the movie...The fact that he said yes, the fact that he gave this performance, and the fact that he kept coming back to to help me improve the movie...I'm really grateful for the work he did and I I'm excited to to get to share another Ray Liotta performance with the world."

Fool's Paradise will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 12th.