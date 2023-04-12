One of Ray Liotta's Final Movie Roles Revealed in Fool's Paradise Trailer

When Primetime Emmy-winning actor Ray Liotta passed away in May of 2022 he left several films behind that hadn't yet been released, plus the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series Blackbird. This year alone has already seen one of his final films debut, Cocaine Bear, with another set to arrive next month, Fool's Paradise. Written and directed by Charlie Day, who also stars in dual roles, Roadside Attractions has debuted the first trailer for the movie which offers a first look at the Hollywood satire, and specifically highlighting Ray Liotta's performance in the comedy. Check out the Fool's Paradise trailer below and look for it to debut in theaters on May 12.

"My biggest regret is that Ray is not going to get to see the audience see him," Day revealed on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "He has seen the film and I would often over the course of making this call Ray and ask him if he could come to the editing room and maybe give me a little wild line of dialogue here or there and when I went through a series of reshoots he came back for that. Ray would text me every three months like, 'Hey, man, what's going on with that movie we did? When is it getting out?' And I would say, 'Ray, I'm so sorry. I'm stuck back doing 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.' I have to deliver this season and as soon as I wrap, I'm going to get back into the editing room, so everything's on hold.' And like you said, he delivers a performance that is, in my mind. I won't say it's 'Goodfellas' good, but it's Ray Liotta good. It's up to his standards of what he can do well."

Day continued, "He's funny too, he's really funny in the movie without being over the top and you know he would pitch me jokes that he wanted to try and I'd always let him try it and I'd say about half of them actually made it in the movie. He was just a really driven, committed, serious about his craft guy and I feel lucky he's he's in the movie...The fact that he said yes, the fact that he gave this performance, and the fact that he kept coming back to to help me improve the movie...I'm really grateful for the work he did and I I'm excited to to get to share another Ray Liotta performance with the world."

Day and Liotta are flanked by an all-star ensemble in the movie which includes Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich. Fool's Paradise is officially described as follows:

"A satirical comedy about a down on his luck publicist, who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady. Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most."