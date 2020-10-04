Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Extraction’s People’s Choice Nominations

✖

The nominees for the 2020 People's Choice Awards were announced earlier this week and included a lot of big movies like Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Bloodshot, Mulan, Hamilton, Sonic the Hedgehog, and much more. One film we were particularly excited to see on the list was Extraction, the action movie starring Chris Hemsworth that ended up being Netflix's biggest movie. Extraction is up for four awards, so Hemsworth took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

"Nominations for people’s choice awards came out today and extraction and myself received a number of nominations. Best movie of 2020, best action movie 2020, Male movie star 2020, Action movie star 2020. Many many thanks to all of your for the support! To vote click on link in bio," Hemsworth wrote.

"The People’s Choice Awards nominations came out today and myself and Extraction got a number of nominations so thank you so much for your support for this film," Hemsworth shared in a video. "As you know, it was Netflix’s biggest film of all time and none of it was possible without all of you guys. The People’s Choice Awards are the most special for me because it is the vote of the fans, the voice of the people,” he added. “We’d all be unemployed without you. So thank you, thank you, thank you.” You can watch the full video in the post below:

Less than two weeks after the movie dropped, it was revealed that Netflix already closed a deal with writer/producer Joe Russo to pen the script for the sequel with Russo saying he's optimistic that director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth will return as well.

Extraction was Sam Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The film also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.