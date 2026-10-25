Clayface’s Surprise Breaking Bad Cameo Originally Had a Larger Role That Was Cut

Clayface, the DCU’s first true step into the horror genre, has officially premiered in theaters. While critics aren’t totally crazy about it, fans are loving it so far, praising its unflinching body horror and tragic villain origin story. But could the flashbacks starring Aaron Paul as main character Matt Hagen’s abusive dad have made a bigger impact with critics? The world may never know, since the sequences were ultimately cut, leaving only his brief cameo in the final film.

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According to director James Watkins, who revealed the news in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paul was initially expected to have a much larger role in the flashbacks, adding depth and nuance to Hagen’s backstory before his rise to fame in Hollywood. “In terms of trying to figure out the character, it was, ‘How much is Matt defined by his past, and how much is he an everyman?’ At one point, we were looking at it and thinking, ‘Is it the ‘sins of the father’?’” he said.

Cutting the Scenes Makes Aaron Paul’s Blink-and-You’ll-Miss-It Cameo Feel Out of Place

Watkins went on to add, “It doesn’t matter whether you’re carrying a trauma or any of that. If we’re slighted, we carry this sense of being wronged, and we all want to do something, but generally in life we can’t do anything about it, and we’re powerless.” And while that fits the final narrative of the story, it leaves the inclusion of the rapid-fire appearance feeling almost pointless. Obviously, it’s a powerful moment to see Hagen take on the face of the man who caused him so much pain during his childhood as he faces that man’s killer, but without the audience having the first-hand knowledge that Aaron Paul was, indeed, that same man, it falls flat. Fans are now hoping that the deleted scenes will be released soon as Clayface makes its way to a physical media release in the coming months.

While Clayface isn’t making the hoped-for splash with critics, earning only a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, that doesn’t mean that some aren’t seeing everything the movie brings to the table. “A gruesome, uncompromising and unexpectedly affecting descent into villainy, Clayface finds DC Studios embracing its darker instincts with considerable confidence. It may not be the crowd-pleasing comic book adventure some audiences expect, but its willingness to be genuinely monstrous is precisely what makes it so worthwhile,” says critic Peter Gray. And embracing that darkness might just be what starts to set upcoming DCU projects apart, especially as so many fans remain skeptical of James Gunn running the show. Most fans, however, enjoyed the hell out of Clayface, and it’s earned a 94% audience score that mainly hinges on its unflinching descent into darkness and villainy while remaining utterly human in its delivery.