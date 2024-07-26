SDCC 2024: Constantine Producer Reveals Major Update on Sequel (Exclusive)

If you’re still holding out hope for a Keanu Reeves-starring sequel to Constantine, just keep hanging on a little longer. News broke in 2022 that Reeves and director Francis Lawrence were reuniting for the long-awaited sequel. Warner Bros. and DC have gone through a total creative overhaul since then, putting the status of , but the film very much appears to still be happening, and it might be closer to ready than you’d expect. At San Diego Comic Con, ComicBook caught up with Transformers One producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who is also returning to produce his second Constantine movie.

While there has been little public movement in regards to Constantine 2, di Bonaventura assured us that things are actually moving along, and that a script “isn’t that far away.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The script is being written right now, and it’s not that far away,” the producer told us. “I mean, we’ve got to get a good script, but we’re starting great because the movie star that everybody wants to be in business with wants to be this character again. So there’s a lot of room in that franchise to do the kind of soul-searching, crazy, quasi-religious that made the first movie so satisfying. And it doesn’t surprise me at all why Keanu wants to do that.”

He also stated during the SDCC interview on Thursday that he doesn’t know of any other Constantine stars returning for the sequel, save for Keanu. Since they haven’t seen a final script yet, everything is up in the air.

That lines up with what fellow Constantine alum Tilda Swinton said earlier this year. During an interview with Inverse, Swinton said she hadn’t heart anything about Constantine 2, other than the fact that it was happening.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that I know nothing about this sequel except that I’ve heard it’s happening,” Swinton explained. “Unless they’re very late in calling me, I don’t think Gabriel will be flapping his/her wings. I did hear a rumor, I don’t know if you heard it, that Keanu was going to play Gabriel. Which would be beautiful.”

As of right now, there is no more information regarding Constantine 2, but everyone who is involved with the movie seems to be dedicated to making it happen.