Daft Punk Shares Extended Tron: Legacy Soundtrack On Streaming Services For First Time Ever

✖

Having previously been teased by TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski, the extended version of Daft Punk's official soundtrack from the fan-favorite movie has been released online. Polygon reports that this version is being billed as TRON: Legacy - The Complete Edition and is available now on Spotify and Apple Music, featuring nine additional tracks. The site does note however that these tracks have been heard by the public before thanks to various vinyl releases and iTunes exclusives, but this collection of the tracks from the 2010 feature film mark the first time that all of them have been together in one place.

Though the feature film didn't catch on when it was first released, though a reappraisal of its quality is ongoing, the soundtrack from the musical pair was always marked as a highlight. In a previous interview, Kosinski opened up to ComicBook.com about working with them on the movie earlier this year, detailing how they started working on the sound of the music even before he'd begun shooting the film.

"They came and said, 'You know what? I think we can do this by ourselves. We feel really confident we can do it alone. We just want a great orchestrator to work with,'" Koisinski said. "So they found Joe Trapanese, who's a young composer that, I'm not sure how they found him, but they proposed him as the orchestrator, which I was on board with. We started working on the music while I was prepping the movie, so it was this amazing thing where I had tracks, I had elements of the soundtrack while I was shooting the movie. I would play the album on set while we were setting up shots and stuff. It just set the tone and mood and I just really remember that."

He added, "I just remember playing them that soundtrack on the set of the safe house, which was Kevin Flynn's house with the up-lit floor and everyone in their costumes. I just remember sitting there with Olivia [Wilde] and Garrett [Hedlund] and it was just a great vibe. It was so nice to have that music early on. It just doesn't happen very often while you're making a movie."

Tron 3, possibly titled Tron: Ares, does not yet have a release date or other cast members which have been revealed but Jared Leto is scheduled to star in it with Lion director Garth Davis stepping behind the camera for the feature.