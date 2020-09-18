Daily Distraction For September 18, 2020

  • Harley Quinn Renewed
    • "Rejoice, Harley Quinn fans, because the popular animated series has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max. Fans have been curious about the future of the show after DC FanDome came and went without any big news for more episodes, but now showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern have confirmed they're returning to Gotham City alongside cast members Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, and the rest of Harley's gang. The news came along with the revelation that all DC Universe original series would move over to HBO Max, and that the superhero streamer would be rebranded as a comic subscription site known as DC Universe Infinite." -Jamie Jirak
  • She-Hulk Casts Tatiana Maslany
    • "It looks like Marvel and Disney have finally found the right actress to play Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, best known for her starring turn in Orphan Black, has been tapped to play the titular character in the She-Hulk TV series, set to be released on Disney+. Kat Coiro had already been hired to direct multiple episodes of the series, while Jessica Gao will lead the writers room and serve as showrunner." -Charlie Ridgely
