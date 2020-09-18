Daily Distraction For September 18, 2020
The Daily Distraction, September 15.
Below is a round up of the headlines featured in Daily Distraction.
Harley Quinn Renewed
- "Rejoice, Harley Quinn fans, because the popular animated series has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max. Fans have been curious about the future of the show after DC FanDome came and went without any big news for more episodes, but now showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern have confirmed they're returning to Gotham City alongside cast members Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, and the rest of Harley's gang. The news came along with the revelation that all DC Universe original series would move over to HBO Max, and that the superhero streamer would be rebranded as a comic subscription site known as DC Universe Infinite." -Jamie Jirak
She-Hulk Casts Tatiana Maslany
- "It looks like Marvel and Disney have finally found the right actress to play Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, best known for her starring turn in Orphan Black, has been tapped to play the titular character in the She-Hulk TV series, set to be released on Disney+. Kat Coiro had already been hired to direct multiple episodes of the series, while Jessica Gao will lead the writers room and serve as showrunner." -Charlie Ridgely
The Batman is Back
- "The Batman has reportedly resumed filming over in London after star Robert Pattinson was cleared of COVID-19 infection. Warner Bros. has made the official announcement about The Batman's production status: "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.," the studio told Variety. Production on The Batman was shut down on September 3rd when COVID-19 tests for members of the crew (including Pattinson) came back positive. Soon after, there was an erroneous report that The Batman director Matt Reeves would keep filming scenes without Pattinson, but it turned out that the entire cast and crew had to be quarantined. Now it seems like things have cleared up, and it's back to work." -Kofi Outlaw
