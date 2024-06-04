Damsel: Millie Bobby Brown Movie Cracks Netflix All-Time Top 10

It has been a few months since the debut of Netflix's Damsel, a new live-action film led by Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown. As new metrics reveals, Damsel has become a particularly successful hit for the platform, now earning a spot among its all-time Top 10 of original movies.

On Tuesday, the streaming service confirmed that Damsel is the eighth-most-popular original English-language film in their history, with a total of 251.5 million hours streamed, and 137.2 million views in total. This places Damsel ahead of The Mother and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Netflix's current all-time Top 10.

What Is Damsel About?

In Damsel, a dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. In addition to Brown, Damsel stars Angela Bassett (Gunpowder Milkshake, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Nick Robinson (Maid), Brooke Carter (The Irregulars), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (X-Men: The Last Stand). The film will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), with a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans).

"Elodie becomes someone so unbelievably different from who she is at the beginning," Brown explained in an interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "She becomes this woman that she didn't know she could become. And I think that is a huge storyline that so many women and young girls will be able to relate to."

What Are Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming Projects?

Damsel is one of several projects that Brown has in the works at Netflix, including Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming movie The Electric State, as well as the young-adult adaptation The Girls I've Been.

The Electric State is set in an alternative future, and it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process. In addition to Brown, the film stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton.