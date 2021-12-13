Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall Talk Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog charmed audiences both in theaters and on Paramount+ in November and now, just in time for the holidays, the film is coming to home release with the movie available to own on digital Tuesday, December 14 — just in time for the holidays — and on Blu-ray/DVD on February 1, 2022. Now, with the beloved big red dog set to bound into homes, stars Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the film, a film that Camp says everyone will want to see because of how iconic Clifford is, something that was a bit intimidating for her at first.

“I would say it was just a little bit,” Camp said when asked if it was intimidating taking on the character of Emily Elizabeth from the beloved books. “Clifford and Emily are such iconic characters that when I first heard about it, I was like, first of all, I thought it was cool that they were making a live action of this film and not only to play Emily Elizabeth. I mean, that’s insane and such an honor, so I was overall excited, but I did feel a little bit of pressure just knowing that this is an iconic character that people have grown up on and everyone’s going to want to go see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whitehall, who plays Emily Elizabeth’s uncle Casey in the film, didn’t necessarily have the same sort of iconic character to live up, but he did bring Uncle Casey on a journey in the story, one that some adults might identify with as he steps up to the plate for someone he loves.

“He’s sort of the classic idiotic millennial man child at the beginning of this movie who shucks responsibility, struggles with punctuality, is in between jobs and houses and girlfriends and is in a bit of a mess and through his relationship with his niece, Emily Elizabeth, and the adventure they go on, he really grows as a character and as a person and really sort of is able to step up to the plate and raise his game for the sake of his niece,” Whitehall said. “And it’s a really nice character to play because it has that broad comic element, which is obviously really fun, but he does go on a real journey as well and that was a lot of fun playing that kind of character.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog is available to own on digital on December 14th and on Blu-ray/DVD on February 1, 2022.