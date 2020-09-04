Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Continue Heated Rivalry Over Fan Poster

✖

Deadpool 3 has once again sparked the heated "Faux Feud" between Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and former Wolverine actor, Hugh Jackman. The Reynolds/Jackman rivalry got set off again after a fan site posted a Deadpool 3 fan-art poster that also happened to feature an image of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds posted a response in support of the poster - and Deadpool 3 in general. However, Hugh Jackman had a different take on the poster: He's calling on his lawyers: "Hello Lawyer," Jackman posted on Twitter. "Please issue a cease and desist to @VancityReynolds for the blatant misuse of my likeness - as well as $610M for pain and suffering."

WE NEED IT RIGHT NOW @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/cfWpBnwfJt — El Séptimo Mundo (@septimo_mundo) September 2, 2020

Ditto. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 2, 2020

Hello Lawyer. Please issue a cease and desist to @VancityReynolds for the blatant misuse of my likeness - as well as $610M for pain and suffering. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 3, 2020

Right now, Deadpool 3 is one project that Marvel fans are keeping close watch of. After the Disney-Fox merger it seems as though Ryan Reynolds will retain his Deadpool mantle under as the X-Men franchise gets rebooted under Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. However, the format and Rating of Deadpool 3 is a big question that needs to be answered. The franchise's R-rated fun doesn't fit with the current kid-friendly standards of the Disney/Marvel Cinematic Universe brands.

As always, we must first put out a disclaimer for the uninformed: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "Faux Feud" has never been an actual conflict, and the two actors are actually good friends. That said, Marvel fans have been getting a kick out of 'Deadpool' and 'The Wolverine' taking jabs at each other for years - going all the way back to Deadpool 2's release in 2018.

At the time of the Deadpool sequel, both Jackman and Reynolds were at the height of their respective X-Men movie fame. Unfortunately, when Reynolds was asking Jackman to appear in Deadpool 2 it was too late, as Hugh had already turned in his last Wolverine performance in Logan. Jackman passing on Deadpool 2 set off a chain of social media trash-talk over the course of the last few years, as Jackman and Reynolds find ways to pleasantly jab at each other over any new public venture or accomplishment.

In 2020, Jackman has taken on an aggressive stance in the "Faux Feud" after a brief truce last year. Jackman "leaked' video of him bad-mouthing Reynolds, in response to Reynolds trash-talking him in the Sexiest Man Alive announcement. On on it goes...