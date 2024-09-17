4 Theories About Why Thor Was Crying in Deadpool & Wolverine

Here are the 4 best theories about why Thor was crying in Deadpool & Wolverine and what it could mean for the future of the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine got Marvel Cinematic Universe fans excited for the future, while also giving more respect to the past legacy of comic book movies in the Marvel-Fox era. However, there were also some big unanswered questions that Deadpool & Wolverine left fans with – and the one that's arguably gone the most viral is: Why was Thor crying?

One early scene of Deadpool & Wolverine sees Wade Wilson get introduced to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), where he's given a glimpse at the kind of hero he's been in different realities of the multiverse, via a wall of TV monitors. One scene that Wade sees on a monitor shows him badly wounded and lying in the arms of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who is crying over him. The scene haunts Wade enough that there are several callbacks to Thor crying later in the movie, but never any real answer why.

Ryan Reynolds turned the running joke of Thor crying into a bonafide MCU mystery when he posted a photo of him in character as Deadpool, shushing Thor, with the cryptic caption "I know why Thor was crying. I can't unknow it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine".

More recently, Chris Hemsworth took the teasing/trolling baton from Reynolds and ran with it. In an interview with Black Girl Nerds for his latest film Transformers One, Hemsworth addressed the Thor crying moment in Deadpool & Wolverine and promised fans it's a mystery that will be answered!

"I'm asking the same question," Hemsworth said in response to why Thor cried. "You'll have to keep your focus on the Marvel Universe cause there will be an answer. It will be told one day."

So is there going to be any fire to go with this smoke(screen)? A lot of Marvel fans are leaning toward the idea that Deadpool & Wolverine could have used a comedic moment to actually tease something major for a future MCU event. Below you'll find the four biggest theories about what the Thor crying moment in Deadpool & Wolverine is actually about, and why we could see it referenced again in the future.

4 Theories Why Thor Was Crying In Deadpool & Wolverine

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

1. Deadpool WILL Get A Major Avengers Hero Moment – The most popular fan theory is that Deadpool & Wolverine was teasing an actual heroic sacrifice that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will make in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Wade's noble sacrifice will be witnessed by Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who will be weeping at the loss of his friend, and/or in gratitude for what his sacrifice has earned. It would track for the Deadpool franchise to make a major Marvel movie moment both funny and sad, while simultaneously pulling off a late-game punchline to a joke set up years before. And if Reynolds and Hemsworth are already in on the larger plan, the meta-humor will be off the charts. Don't bet against this one.

2. Thor: The Dark World: The Deadpool Cut – Another theory is that Deadpool & Wolverine was recreating the faux death scene between Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, in Thor: The Dark World as a funny Easter egg. Of course, that death turned out to be a fake-out: Loki left Thor to adventure on Earth while secretly impersonating his father Odin on the throne of Asgard. So even if Deadpool & Wolverine was paying homage to Thor 2 (and taking a few jabs at it) there is still a possibility that there is some ulterior meaning – maybe Deadpool has his own 'back from the dead' fakeout coming up?

3. Just Some BFFs – Some fans think that the Thor crying joke in Deadpool & Wolverine is just the setup for a marathon-length running gag to follow. After seeing Thor's tears, Wade will now have all sorts of preconceived notions about how he should be BFFs with the Thor of Earth-616 when they inevitably meet. Seeing Deadpool project a bromance onto a confused Thor and bug him for an answer about his crying would, again, be the sort of meta-humor we expect from Deadpool meeting the MCU heroes.

4. Nothing Burger – Remember, this is the Deadpool franchise we're talking about: Ryan Reyolds could (and would) drag this out for years of MCU fan theories (and these very types of articles) before we get the "answer" that there was never anything to this, and we're all too obsessed with Easter eggs.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.