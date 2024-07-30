Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Photo of Wrexham AFC Player as Deadpool Variant

Paul Mullin, the forward for EFL League One football club Wrexham, appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine…but even you soccer fans likely didn’t notice. Mullin, whose team is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds, played “Welshpool,” a Deadpool variant who wore the Welsh flag on his chest during the big battle between Deadpool, Wolverine, and the Deadpools of the multiverse. Saying that Welshpool was “far deadlier than the rest,” Reynolds shared a batch of behind-the-scens photos and concept art from the movie, featuring Mullin and his character (and Reynolds sharing the frame with him in all the on-set photos).

Fans of the team were thrilled to learn that Mullin — whose nickname is “Super Mullin” — was the man behind Welshpool. You can see the Facebook post here:

Deadpool & Wolverine scored Hollywood’s biggest opening weekend since Spider-Man: No Way Home and one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time at the box office, earning over $204 million in North America and $483.3 million worldwide. Along the way, it sprinted past the previous record the highest opening ever by an R-rated movie, which was Deadpool with $132 million. Deadpool & Wolverine also passed Inside Out 2 (which debuted with $155 million) to become the highest overall domestic opening weekend of 2024.

Between that massive opening weekend and San Diego Comic Con, the weekend belonged to Marvel (and Deadpool in particular). On Thursday night at the convention, Marvel thrilled an audience with a special screening, hosted by Reynolds, and then brought out a number of fan-favorite actors onscreen after the movie to celebrate their cameos in the movie.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.