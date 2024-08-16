Deadpool & Wolverine: Creative Team Explains Like a Prayer





Deadpool & Wolverine stunt coordinator talked about bringing together the Deadpool Corps fight scene in the MCU movie. George Cottle was part of a massive episode of The Official Marvel Podcast this week. Deadpool & Wolverine continues to be a phenomenon. Reynolds said during the podcast that the “Like a Prayer” sequence was one of his first visions for this movie. Cottle liked the idea but bringing it to the big screen as a long take, or oner, is tricky business. But, once a lot of those details were sketched out and the entire creative team committed to the vision, things moved forward and developed smoothly. Check out what else the stunt coordinator had to say about bringing that massive moment together right here.

“When we first talked about it, I saw the storyboards, and the storyboards were incredible,” Cotter explained. “The difficulty of pulling off something like that, and the implications of putting all of those pieces of the pies together, are so massive that it never really happened.”

“So, when they talked about this very early on, I was like ‘Oh, here we go…’ But, when you shoot a movie like this, when you commit to a oner, you don’t have anywhere else to go,” Cottle continued. “You are committing to what that one shot is.”

How Did Ryan Reynolds Come Up With The Idea?

Strolling out.

Yes, that was a tremendous moment in the theater. But, Ryan Reynolds really was responsible for the “Like a Prayer” sequence. The Madonna song might even just be the cherry on top. Back in the Deadpool 2 days, Reynolds had the idea of both characters walking into a scene together to absolutely wreak havoc. During the same episode of the podcast, the star would explain where all this came from. How effective is that scene? Well, “Like A Prayer” is still rising on streaming platforms.

“I don’t even know,” Reynolds shrugged. “It’s like a weird thing. ‘Like A Prayer’ by Madonna. I was in my head since Deadpool 2, that exact sequence actually just not fighting the Deadpool Corps. We had to go meet with Madonna, which was kind of an amazing ‘pinch me’ moment and I sort of felt like she has some authorship over this movie just because it started with that song. The whole movie started with that one song.

