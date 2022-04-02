Denzel Washington on Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We to Condemn?”

Will Smith has been in the hot seat for almost a week now. The actor’s actions during last weeks Academy Awards have had the Internet buzzing with opinions. Now, another Academy Award winner has come out in support of the King Richard actor. Denzel Washington was in attendance at Bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit where he was asked about his opinion on the slap situation.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night,” Washington said. “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many conflicting opinions about Smith’s actions at the awards. Some think he should be reprimanded while others think it’s not that big of a deal. Smith, on the other hand, has been very cooperative with The Academy and their decisions. The actor recently resigned from The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences and even penned a thoughtful apology.

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. Smith wrote on Instagram. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”



Do you think Denzel Washington is right? What are your feelings on the slap? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!