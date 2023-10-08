Dicks: The Musical Writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp Talk Creating The Film's Music

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp talk about perfecting their harmonies over the course of a decade.

Dicks: The Musical was released in select theaters this weekend, and the soundtrack is officially available to stream. The new film sees Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson reprising their roles from the off-Broadway show, F*cking Identical Twins. In addition to writing the script, the duo also wrote lyrics along with composer Karl Saint Lucy. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to interview Sharp and Jackson, and they talked about the music process, and working together on the project for so long.

"We would write the lyrics first and then we wrote with Karl St. Lucy, they did the music, the composer. And so Karl is incredibly talented and would just be like, 'Actually, you sound good here, not here,'" Jackson explained.

"But what we did realize is this thing has been in development for so long, and by the time we were shooting we're like, 'We've been blending for a decade, we've really gotten good at it.'" Sharp shared with a laugh.

You can watch ComicBook.com's interview with Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Larry Charles, and Bowen Yang at the top of the page.

Dicks: The Musical also stars Megan Thee Stallion, who sings "Out Alpha The Alpha" in the film. The song was produced by Marius de Vries and co-written by de Vries and co-composer Karl Saint Lucy. While interviewing the creatives behind Dicks: The Musical, ComicBook.com asked about working with Megan Thee Stallion, and they had nothing but kind words for the star.

"She's a niche artist," Sharp joked when we brought up Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk cameo. "She was great," Jackson added. "She was so professional, down to clown. I mean, she was a blast. My niece is obsessed with nails. She let me take pictures of her nails to send to my niece. She was just very cool."

"A person at that talent level could be a total pain to work with," Sharp added. "And you'd be like, 'Oh, it's worth it.' And she's not. She's nice and fun and hangs out ... Nothing but nice things to say about Meg."

"Very non-Diva-like," director Larry Charles added. "She's very cool."

"And gorgeous," Sharp continued. "Yeah, that was crazy," Jackson agreed.

What Is Dicks: The Musical About?

Dicks: The Musical is a new musical comedy from A24 that's an adaptation of the off-Broadway show F*cking Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson. In the film, Sharp and Jackson star as Craig and Trevor, long-lost identical twins who reunite and decide to get their parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. The movie also features Megan Thee Stallion as their boss and SNL's Bowen Yang as God.

Dicks: The Musical is now playing in select theaters and opens everywhere on October 20th.

Editor's note: Dicks: The Musical has a SAG waiver which allows the cast to give interviews during the SAG actors' strike.