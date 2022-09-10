Disney's Elio: New Animated Space Movie From Pixar Announced at D23

Pixar's next blockbuster has arrived. On Friday, during the studio's panel at D23 Expo, attendees were presented with the first details surrounding Elio, an animated sci-fi adventure film that will be released in the spring of 2024. Directed by Coco screenwriter and co-director Adrian Molina and produced by Coco producer Mary Alice Drumm, the film will star Obi-Wan Kenobi's Yonas Kibreab as Elio and Superstore's America Ferrera as Elio's mother, Olga Solis. Pixar also officially released the first piece of art for Elio, which you can check out below.

Starring America Ferrera as Olga Solis and Yonas Kibreab as Elio. Directed by Adrian Molina & Produced by Mary Alice Drumm, Disney and @Pixar’s Elio lands in Spring 2024. (2/2) #D23Expo — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

In the film, Elio is a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth. According to the panel, Elio is an 11-year-old "indoor kid," with Olga working for some kind of special agency. No other plot details have been revealed yet.

"I've put the last four-and-a-half years of my life into this film, and it's probably one of the most personal stories I've ever been a part of telling," Molina previously told Deadline of working on Coco. "From that angle, I'm extremely proud to have gotten to the other end of it. It's almost hard to express in words what I've felt from the reaction people have to the film, whether it's because it reminds them of someone that they love, and maybe aren't in contact with, or it's because they're Latino, and they've never seen their experience and their families represented on screen, in a way that shows the world the pride that they have in the place that they come from."

"That is so much of what we were trying to do with this film, is represent things faithfully, and the side effect of that is that people see themselves on the screen with all of the honor and pride and love that they have," Molina continued. "I don't think that's something that a lot of communities get very often. That has been really overwhelming, in a good way, to hear the response that people have had in those respects."

What do you think of the first details surrounding Elio? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Elio will be released in theaters in the spring of 2024.