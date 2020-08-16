Disney+ Customer Service Says More Movies Will Join Mulan's Premier Access Paywall

✖

Disney+ customer service says that more movies will join Mulan’s Premier Access paywall. A lot of users want the other giant releases from the company to make their way to the streaming platform. Well, a customer service rep for Disney makes it sound like that reality is on the horizon. Murphy’s Universe has screenshots of a conversation with a Disney rep about the cost of the upcoming film. The biggest film that fans are clamoring for after Mulan would have to be Black Widow which was supposed to release way earlier this summer. But, it remains to be seen if Disney will go ahead and listen to the fans’ pleas. Not to be outdone, people waiting for The New Mutants are also asking for that film to make its way to the platform. Disney has gone ahead with the plans for a theatrical release there.

The interaction reads, “As per checking in our data that the $29.99 is on top of your yearly subscription and your premier access for now we have the Mulan but when the time goes by the premier access will be more updated and more movies to watch.”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek talked about the Mulan situation as a “one-off” but now the question of more is alive in the hearts and minds of fans across the globe. A lot of places are on the mend from the coronavirus, but a ton are still stuck inside and would gladly hand over that money to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes.

"We are looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's a new business windowing model we are looking at," Chapek explained. "That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering."

Here's how Disney explains the Premier Access feature:

"Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber."

