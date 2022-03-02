Disney+ Just Removed One of Kristen Stewart’s First Movies

With the calendar turning from February to March, it means a new host of movies are arriving and leaving different streaming services. While it’s easy to get excited about the new content being added on streamers, let’s not overlook the projects that are leaving or transitioning to a different platform. One movie making an exit from Disney+ in March is Catch That Kid, one of the first feature films to star Kristen Stewart. The 2004 film starred Stewart as Maddy, an athletic 12-year-old that enjoys rock climbing with her father. When he suffers a spinal injury scaling Mount Everest, the family can’t afford to get him the medical attention he needs. Maddy decides to take action by planning a bank heist with the help of her friends and her rock climbing abilities.

The cast of Catch That Kid featured Kristen Stewart as Maddy, Sam Robards as Maddy’s father Tom, Jennifer Beals as Maddy’s mother Molly, and Max Thieriot and Corbin Bleu as Maddy’s friends Gus and Austin. The domestic gross ended up being $16.7 million.

March 1st was a big news day for Disney+, as the streamer officially announced all of Netflix’s Marvel shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Defenders, and Punisher) would be making their debuts on March 16th in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. will also be added to Disney+ on this date. Disney+ will add updated parental controls for the more mature content found in the Netflix shows, so expect to get an update on the app before you start streaming later this month. Parents will be able to set rating restrictions for each profile, and be able to add PINs to lock profiles, controls that have previously been tested extensively on international versions of the app.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

