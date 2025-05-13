Disney Reveals First Look at Lilo & Stitch’s Live-Action Jumba

Play video

Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch is set to kick off the summer in grand fashion, and now we have our first look at one of the pivotal supporting players. Pleakley made his debut in a previous trailer, and now the person responsible for creating Stitch has made his first appearance, who goes by the name of Dr. Jumba Jookiba. Jumba is known for his large statue, purple skin, larger nose, and four eyes, and most of that has made it to live-action intact. While the image (via Discussing Film). Plus, we get another look at Pleakley sitting next to Jumba, and you can check out the post and photo below.

While the photo is a bit darker, you can make out the purple-toned skin, and the larger nose and two eyes on each side of his face are all accounted for. Jumba actually looks a bit smaller in size than he did in the original film, though it’s difficult to get a real sense of how tall he is in the image.

As they stand next to each other throughout the original film, sometimes it really seems as if Jumba towers over Pleakley, but in some instances, that contrast in stature is less obvious. We’ll have to wait and see what the approach is in the live-action version, but one thing that is different is Jumba’s hair. The animated version features fur instead of straight-up purple skin, but it’s not all the way across, at least from what it appears in this image.

In the original movie, Jumba and Pleakley worked together to try and capture Stitch, who had escaped from being sent into exile and made it to Earth. Jumba and Pleakley would try and fit in as they pursued Stitch in Hawaii, and we’ve seen clips of Pleakley trying to mix in with some new tech that makes him appear human. The same will likely be the case for Jumba as well, and hopefully, we’ll get more footage of them ahead of the film’s release. You can find the official description for Lilo & Stitch below.

“Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters on May 23rd.

Are you excited for the live-action Lilo & Stitch? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!