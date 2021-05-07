Disney Reportedly Putting Movies in Theaters or Disney+ in Case-by-Case Basis

✖

Disney is reportedly putting its movies in Theaters or Disney+ on a case-by-case-basis. A lot of digital ink has been spilled over WarnerMedia’s decision to kick their entire 2021 slate onto HBO Max the same day as theatrical releases were scheduled. Well, don’t just think that Disney will follow suit according to a new report from The New York Times. People with knowledge of the company’s strategy say they will play it by ear when it comes to the biggest releases on the 2021 slate. Sure, Soul is coming to Disney+ near Christmas, but expect bigger releases like Black Widow, or The Eternals to either exist as premium offerings on Disney+ or avoid that platform until VOD releases if things go well next year. Everything at this stage is fluid, but it seems clear at the moment that Disney will not be following WarnerMedia’s lead just because that’s the path that fans might desire.

There has been a ton of fan outcry about Black Widow since the movie got delayed numerous times earlier this year. For now, the release date remains May 7th of next year. Clearly, Disney is hoping that 2021 brings them some better fortune when it comes to theaters reopening and the pace of life shifting back to pre-pandemic flow. But, there hasn’t been a ton of evidence to support that just yet. In fact, corners of the Internet have seen analysts say that the HBO Max announcement and strategy serve to show how pessimistic the outlook on 2021 is over across the way. If that weren’t enough, the time has been ticking for Marvel Studios all year. 2020 was supposed to be the big opening day for Phase 4 of the MCU.

Series star Scarlett Johansson talked to the official Black Widow magazine about how happy she was that it took this long for the hero to get her own film.

"If we had made a Black Widow standalone back then, it would be such a different film to this one," Johansson. said "Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame gave me a totally different perspective on who she is. Before, I don't think I would have been able to show people who Natasha really is, what drives her, and show her emotional core."

She continued, "I don't think we'd be able to cut that deep back then. It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie."

