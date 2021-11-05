Spooky Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Has Serious Horror Vibes

✖

Since the moment Doctor Strange 2 was first announced, then-director Scott Derrickson teased the fact the feature would have some serious horror vibes. Though Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has since clarified the comments, everything we know of the project so far certainly points toward an unsettling film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still a full year and some change away, but that's not stopping one dedicated fan from crafting the perfectly spooky fan poster for the feature.

Tuesday afternoon, Instagrammer @ValentinRomeroArt shared an epic fan-created poster in celebration of WandaVision's cover story in Entertainment Weekly. Combining Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch makes for the perfect mashup — add in some scarlet hues and the end result is delightful.

Though we know little about both Strange 2 and WandaVision, the EW story — as previously anticipated — does confirm the Disney+ series leads directly into the feature, which will now be directed by Spider-Man helmer Sam Raimi.

"Ideally, Marvel hopes WandaVision will be just the pilot episode of a long-running TV dynasty; the studio is already hard at work developing seven additional shows, with each one connecting to past and future films," EW reports after visiting the set of the upcoming series.

When it comes to the horror elements, Feige said last year the movie will have spooky moments, but it won't be a full-fledged horror film.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige said. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”