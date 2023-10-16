Encanto Producer Teases What's Next for Disney's New Franchise

Encanto took the world by storm back in 2021. Not only did Disney's animated adventure find success at both the box office and on Disney+, but its original soundtrack broke records on the music charts. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" found a way to top even Frozen's "Let it Go," helping Encanto to become worldwide sensation for the House of Mouse. Of course, it would only make sense for Encanto to become the company's next big franchise, right?

Though previous Disney CEO Bob Chapek did mention that Encanto was being given the franchise treatment, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding a new movie sequel or TV spinoff. There's little doubt more Encanto will be on the way at some point, but nothing has been revealed just yet. According to Yvette Merino, one of the film's producer, Disney is still working on what exactly "expanding the franchise" looks like for Encanto.

"I think we will continue to work on what that actually means," Merino told The Direct. "But we are so blown away by the reaction and how Encanto kind of connected with so many people. We continue to look at different ways that we can keep the world alive. I know they teased a little bit of destination D23 about something Encanto coming, possibly to one of the parks. And we love that."

As Merino hinted, one of those ways could be through the Disney Parks. Back in September, Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn revealed that some big changes were coming to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park. Vaughn said that the largely defunct Dinoland USA area in Animal Kingdom would be replaced with a "Tropical Americas" area, which would include attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones. There wasn't much elaboration beyond that.

Encanto may become a permanent part of Walt Disney World, but there are still other avenues outside of film and television that could also see the continuation of the franchise. Merino specifically mentioned publishing and consumer products as areas of the company where discussions are taking place regarding the Amazing Madrigals.

"We're working closely with our friends in publishing and consumer products to make sure – there's always different ideas and needs and wants for it to stay alive out there," she explained. "But I don't have anything official to say, but I love the Encanto world and can't wait to see it expand across the company."

