Every Movie and Show Hitting Netflix This Weekend (November 1st)

Not only did Friday morning bring about a new weekend for everyone to enjoy, but it also marked the start of November. Folks are likely recovering from their Halloween candy hangovers, hoping to have a relaxing weekend to ring in the start of another holiday season. Fortunately, for those hoping to spend the weekend as a couch potato, Netflix has a bunch of new additions to check out.

Most weekends come with a crowded Netflix slate that features several days of new releases. That’s not the case this weekend, as only Thursday and Friday brought new titles. However, those two days packed a punch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halloween saw the arrival of the second season of The Diplomat, the hit political drama starring Keri Russell. The series has already been renewed for a third season, so fans can binge these new episodes without worrying about another early cancellation.

With Friday being the start of a new month, the Netflix lineup saw a good bit of change to its lineup. Several new movies were added to the roster, including Superbad, Just Go With It, The Scorpion King, Whiplash, Sixteen Candles, and more. You can check out the full list of this weekend’s Netflix additions below!

Thursday, October 31st

The Diplomat: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.

Murder Mindfully (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies – including murder.

Friday, November 1st

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY

Best friends Brooklyn and Malibu race across Europe to solve a mystery when a show horse is stolen while they’re on vacation in the English countryside.

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spanish footballers come together for the first time to relive the turbulent 2023 Women’s World Cup and the kiss that overshadowed their victory.

Let Go (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

A jaded mother makes a last-ditch effort to keep her family together by taking them on a trip to their teenage daughter’s pole dancing competition.