Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2026

In just a few days, October comes to an end and brings with it the conclusion of spooky season. It also signals another shift, especially when it comes to entertainment fans and that is the arrival of new content on streaming platforms. The shift into November programing is an interesting one. It tends to mean that we move away from the thrills and chills of October’s horror offerings that were perfect for Halloween and start to work our way into Christmas and family-themed movies and television as we make our way to December. In between, though, there’s a lot of great things to watch and that’s where Peacock comes in. The streamer has released its list of what’s new for November 2026 and if you’re looking for the perfect bridge between spooky and merry, they have you covered.

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While Peacock certainly has no shortage of holiday offerings, especially as you get closer to the end of November, there’s a lot of other great things to watch if you’re looking for something other than Christmas spirit. With the next installment of the Hunger Games franchise hitting theaters in November, you can find all of the previous movies streaming on Peacock in November. If you’re looking for something a little more action oriented, there are several Fast Saga movies to take in. And that’s just scratching the surface. Check out the full list for yourself below.

November 1st

Image Courtesy of Universal

2 Fast 2 Furious

12 Strong

13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi

2012*

Air Force One

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Another Man’s Wife*

Babe

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*

Beetlejuice

Belfast*

The Best Man Holiday

The Boss Baby

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Contractor

The Croods

Despicable Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

End of Watch

The Family Man

Fargo

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Friendsgiving*

Gifted

Hacksaw Ridge

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Identity Thief

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Kung Fu Panda

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Lone Survivor

Love Actually

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Nightcrawler*

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride and Prejudice

The Princess Bride

Rango

Rise of the Guardians

Scent of a Woman

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Shack

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

The Star*

Sweet Home Alabama

Trolls

Unbroken

Up in the Air

Wild Child, Season 7 – Premiere (NBC)

November 2nd

The Outfit

The Rise: The Women of Nascar

November 3rd

Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

St. Denis Medical, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

The American Society of Magical Negroes

November 4th

Reagan

November 6th

The Uprising – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Christmas Rewrite

November 12th

The Good Daughter – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Firestarter

The Killers Game

November 13th

Southern Charm, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

November 14th

QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

November 16th

You Won’t Be Alone

November 17th

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)

November 19th

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Never Let Go

November 20th

The Traitors: New Blood, Season 5 – Finale (NBC)

The Traitors Australia, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

Unbearable Christmas

November 21st

Alien: Romulus

November 22nd

Homicide For the Holidays, Season 6A – Premiere (Oxygen)

November 23rd

Dig – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Ambulance

Rented a Billionaire Husband For Christmas, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)

The Return of My Mafia Husband, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)

The Return of My Mafia Husband S1

November 24th

Miss Universe 2026 – Special (Telemundo)

Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)

November 25th

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)

November 26th

Image via Universal Pictures

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)

November 27th

100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)

The National Dog Show – Special (NBC Simulcast)

Shop What Happens – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

And Love Knocked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

November 30th

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 – Finale (NBC)

What will you be watching in November? Let us know in the comments!