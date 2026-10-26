Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2026

In just a few days, October comes to an end and brings with it the conclusion of spooky season. It also signals another shift, especially when it comes to entertainment fans and that is the arrival of new content on streaming platforms. The shift into November programing is an interesting one. It tends to mean that we move away from the thrills and chills of October’s horror offerings that were perfect for Halloween and start to work our way into Christmas and family-themed movies and television as we make our way to December. In between, though, there’s a lot of great things to watch and that’s where Peacock comes in. The streamer has released its list of what’s new for November 2026 and if you’re looking for the perfect bridge between spooky and merry, they have you covered.
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While Peacock certainly has no shortage of holiday offerings, especially as you get closer to the end of November, there’s a lot of other great things to watch if you’re looking for something other than Christmas spirit. With the next installment of the Hunger Games franchise hitting theaters in November, you can find all of the previous movies streaming on Peacock in November. If you’re looking for something a little more action oriented, there are several Fast Saga movies to take in. And that’s just scratching the surface. Check out the full list for yourself below.
November 1st
2 Fast 2 Furious
12 Strong
13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi
2012*
Air Force One
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Another Man’s Wife*
Babe
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*
Beetlejuice
Belfast*
The Best Man Holiday
The Boss Baby
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Contractor
The Croods
Despicable Me
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
End of Watch
The Family Man
Fargo
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Friendsgiving*
Gifted
Hacksaw Ridge
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Identity Thief
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jingle All the Way
Kung Fu Panda
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Lone Survivor
Love Actually
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Nightcrawler*
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride and Prejudice
The Princess Bride
Rango
Rise of the Guardians
Scent of a Woman
The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Shack
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
The Star*
Sweet Home Alabama
Trolls
Unbroken
Up in the Air
Wild Child, Season 7 – Premiere (NBC)
November 2nd
The Outfit
The Rise: The Women of Nascar
November 3rd
Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
St. Denis Medical, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
The American Society of Magical Negroes
November 4th
Reagan
November 6th
The Uprising – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Christmas Rewrite
November 12th
The Good Daughter – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Firestarter
The Killers Game
November 13th
Southern Charm, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
November 14th
QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
November 16th
You Won’t Be Alone
November 17th
Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)
November 19th
Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Never Let Go
November 20th
The Traitors: New Blood, Season 5 – Finale (NBC)
The Traitors Australia, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Unbearable Christmas
November 21st
Alien: Romulus
November 22nd
Homicide For the Holidays, Season 6A – Premiere (Oxygen)
November 23rd
Dig – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Ambulance
Rented a Billionaire Husband For Christmas, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
The Return of My Mafia Husband, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
The Return of My Mafia Husband S1
November 24th
Miss Universe 2026 – Special (Telemundo)
Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)
November 25th
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)
November 26th
M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)
November 27th
100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)
The National Dog Show – Special (NBC Simulcast)
Shop What Happens – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
And Love Knocked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
November 30th
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 – Finale (NBC)
What will you be watching in November? Let us know in the comments!