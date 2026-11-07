Exquisite Corpses, Image Comics’ Hit Horror Series, Confirmed as New Blumhouse Movie

It looks like the serial killer battle royale world of Exquisite Corpses is coming to life on the big screen, as Blumhouse Atomic, the iconic horror studio owned by James Wan and Jason Blum, has signed a first-look deal with the comic’s creator, James Tynion IV, and his production banner, Tiny Onion. The series, which has become not only a bestseller but also an award winner, was co-created by Tynion and artist Michael Walsh and sold over one million copies in its first eighteen months after Image Comics published it.

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And Exquisite Corpses isn’t the only Tynion project that’s headed for our screens. His other bestselling series, Something Is Killing the Children, is being adapted as a live-action film with Craig Zobel (The Hunt, Undertow) set to direct. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, it was the good working relationship formed on the set of Something Is Killing the Children that led to the acquisition of Exquisite Corpses for a feature film. Talking about that working relationship, Blum said, “James [Tynion] has been a valued partner on Something Is Killing the Children, which is why we wanted to expand our relationship. He has great storytelling instincts with a passion for the horror genre. As we look to develop more IP, this felt like a great fit, and we’re happy to take the next step with him and Tiny Onion.”

What Can Fans Expect From the Exquisite Corpses Adaptation?

Image courtesy of Blumhouse Productions

The original premise is enough to draw crowds to theaters, especially because it uses familiar tropes to set up a twisted story that feels like The Purge and The Hunger Games had a terrifying baby. The comic is set on Halloween when, every five years, the 13 oldest and richest families in America unleash their own game of psychological terror, pitting their “champions” (i.e a menagerie of killers) against an unsuspecting town, where they then duke it out until the last killer is left standing and dubbed the winner. The contestants? Lone Gunman, Fox Mask Killer, Pretty Boy, Rascal Randy, and Lady Carolina—just to name a few. The comic ran for 13 issues and wrapped up earlier this year, and it has spawned three spin-off series focusing on some of the aforementioned killers. A second mini-series, flush with new killers, is planned for next year.

Talking about working with Blumhouse over the course of multiple projects, Tynion said, “From the moment I first stepped into the Blumhouse offices, it felt like coming home. Every person in that building, and every filmmaker on their roster, is dedicated to making great horror, and I’m thrilled to stand by their side and help bring these terrifying stories to life.” So no matter what, it seems like both Something Is Killing the Children and Exquisite Corpses are in great hands.