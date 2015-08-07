Fantastic Four: Marvel Studios Has Taken Control of Social Media Pages for Josh Trank's Fant4stic

✖

Marvel Studios is in full control of the Fantastic Four. Not only is the House of Ideas actively developing a reboot of the franchise, but the company has also officially taken over the film franchise's social media accounts. The @FantasticFour accounts on Twitter and Facebook were previously home to the accounts promoting Trank's Fant4stic in 2015. Now, the official Marvel Studios branding adorns both accounts and any mention of the Fantastic Four films of yesteryear have been scrubbed from the pages entirely.

While the Twitter account has a modest following at just 22,000 followers, the Facebook page is a different story. Now, Marvel Studios has another juggernaut on the platform with the page having over 1.5 million likes.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/cQtZ8E6qie — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) December 11, 2020

After Disney purchased the assets of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige expressed excitement in getting to make movies with characters like Marvel's First Family, the X-Men, and the related characters within their libraries.

"The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Feige said at the Golden Globes. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

Little is known about the Marvel Studios take on the group, other than the fact Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts will get the director's chair on the remake. Coincidentally enough, some fans have noticed a potential Fantastic Four Easter egg in Spider-Man: Far From Home, even though Feige says not to read into it too much.

"I didn't see a sign there yet," the producer previously told ComicBook.com. "I always think the speculation fuels it, whether that speculation is correct, as it sometimes is, or if that speculation is wrong, as it often is."

Trank's Fantastic Four is now streaming on Disney+. Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.

