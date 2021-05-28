Fast & Furious Star Ludacris Speaks Out on the Series Ending

✖

It was announced last month that the Fast & Furious movies, which began back in 2001, would be coming to an end after the 11th film. This was certainly a shock to many fans, especially since it felt like the movies had the potential to go on forever. However, some of the franchise's cast have positive thoughts on the news. In fact, Ludacris, who first appeared as Tej in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious and has appeared in every movie since with the exception of 3 and 4, recently talked to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's guest host Tiffany Haddish (via Just Jared) and explained why he's not sad about the news.

"Man, they just announced that. We're gonna end on 10 and 11," Ludacris shared. "Me personally, I thought we were going to end on 10. But I’m not at all sad about it." He added, "‘Cause you gotta think about it: I came out in 2 Fast 2 Furious, we never knew we were gonna get a call back for [Fast & Furious] 5. Now I been in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. And now they’re telling me there’s gonna be two more? I’m happy!"

F9 was supposed to be released earlier this year but was delayed until May 2021. As for the next film, Ludacris recently teased what fans have long hoped of the franchise: Toretto and crew might be taking their adventures to space. In a new interview with Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show", Cagle brought up the longstanding "Fast & Furious: In Space" joke, and Ludacris actually teased that space could be a part of the upcoming films.

"You just said something very important," Ludacris teases a few moments after the space comment from Cagle. "I will say that you are very intuitive, cause you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away."

The Fast Saga might be ending on 11, but the franchise still has two spin-off films in development, which include a sequel to last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as an untitled women-fronted spin-off, which is being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

You can read the official description for F9 below:

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 is currently slated for a May 28, 2021 release in theaters.