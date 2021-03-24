Funko Launches Dirty Dancing Finale Pop Figures

It's been a few years since Funko launched the first Pop figures based on the 1987 classic film Dirty Dancing, but they're back with new Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze) Pops. This time the figures are decked out in their attire from the "Time of my Life" dance finale.

Backorders for the original Dirty Dancing Baby and Johnny Pop figures and pre-orders for new finale versions are available here at Entertainment Earth. You can also pre-order the new Pops here at Walmart. Presumably, it's only a matter of time before they do a Movie Moment of the famous lift scene.

If you're interested in these Dirty Dancing Pop figures, odds are you've heard that a sequel to the original film is in the works and that Jennifer Grey was on board to reprise her role. You may have also heard that the filmmakers wisely chose not to replace Johnny after Patrick Swayze's untimely death in 2009.

Unfortunately, things have been quiet on the Dirty Dancing sequel front over the last few months so stay tuned for more details. As for Funko Pops, there has been plenty of major news lately. You can keep up with it all right here. Some recent headlines include:

In the original Dirty Dancing, Baby (Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she's disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she's determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.