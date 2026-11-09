Game of Thrones Actor Responds to Wolverine Casting Rumors: “I Would Be Scared”

Speculation over who will play Wolverine in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a few high-profile names suggested for the role, including one rising star who featured in Game of Thrones. Many famous actors have been suggested, but Robert Aramayo, who was featured in the iconic fantasy show as the younger version of Ned Stark, is a name that fans often bring up in connection with the X-Men’s gruff, adamantium-skeletoned member. Aramayo was recently interviewed by Variety, where he was asked about the possibility of playing Wolverine in the MCU’s upcoming X-Men reboot. Surprisingly, Aramayo played it very cool, giving very little away.

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Despite admitting that he “would be so scared,” it’s important to note that Aramayo did not rule out playing Wolverine in the MCU. Instead, he heaped praise on Hugh Jackman’s performance in the role, then ended the interview by teasing that he’s working on something, but that he can’t share it publicly. Whether or not this mystery project could be connected to the MCU rumors isn’t clear, but the guarded response Aramayo gave to the question of playing Wolverine is intriguing. Not only does he not rule anything out, but he responded with noteworthy noncommittal answers. The secrecy surrounding the MCU casting process is well-known, so despite not confirming anything, Aramayo’s subtle deflection and lack of overt denial are especially interesting.

There Are Many Reasons Robert Aramayo Would Be An Interesting Wolverine Casting

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While calls for Aramayo to be cast as Wolverine have gathered momentum in recent months, he’s hardly one of the most obvious candidates. When names like Jeremy Allen White, Daniel Radcliffe, and Taron Egerton are regularly thrown around, an actor like Robert Aramayo seems to have only an outside chance. However, Aramayo’s recent success in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the award-winning biopic I Swear paint his potential casting in a different light. He possesses a physical frame that could work for Wolverine, but the strength of his recent acting performances makes his potential casting seem especially interesting.

One quality that’s well worth noting about Robert Aramayo’s career so far is that all of his biggest roles have been quite different. The complexity of playing real-life Tourette’s Syndrome campaigner John Davidson compared to bringing the character of Elrond to life in an adaptation of Tolkien’s Middle-Earth outlines Aramayo’s remarkable versatility. It’s hard to pin down any single quality that defines Aramayo as an actor, and that could allow him to deliver a very strong performance should he be cast as the MCU’s Wolverine.

It’s potentially important to remember that of all the names being floated by fans to play Wolverine in the MCU’s X-Men reboot, Aramayo is one of the least well-known. That doesn’t necessarily go against him, though, as the MCU has often opted to move away from the highest-profile names to instead allow a lesser-known actor to make a role their own. Aramayo’s career sees him occupy the perfect sweet spot for the MCU: he’s known enough to be trusted with such a monumental role, but not so famous as to distract from the character of Wolverine. In truth, it’s hard to give any specific reason that Aramayo wouldn’t make a great Wolverine in the MCU, even if fan demand for more high-profile names to be cast is louder than that of his supporters.

How would you feel about Robert Aramayo playing Wolverine in the MCU? Would he be a worthy successor to Hugh Jackman’s iconic version of the hero? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!