New George Clooney Movie Confirmed for Christmas Release

George Clooney has had a pretty prolific career, starring in major franchises like Batman & Robin and even Ocean's Eleven. The actor has taken a bit of a break behind the camera, but now it seems that he's getting ready to release his next project. According to Deadline, Clooney is set to direct The Boys in the Boat for MGM, which is set for a Christmas release. The Boys in the Boat book tells the compelling story of the University of Washington's eight rowing crew and their legendary mission to go for gold at the 1936 Olympics. This team forever changed the sport of rowing, overcame humongous odds, and garnered the attention and hearts of their country.

The Boys in the Boat will star Joel Edgerton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler. Mark L. Smith is writing the film that is based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name.Clooney is producing the film alongside Grant Heslov and Donna Gigliotti. MGM is set to produce with Clooney's Smoke House Pictures as well as Spyglass Media Group.

George Clooney will Also Star in a New Film Alongside Julia Roberts

Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise and the actress is dishing on the new movie. During a recent interview with Variety, Roberts talked about the movie and joked about its potential to be "terrible."

"Christ. I knew this would come up. Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready? [She puts on a big smile.] George, isn't he great!?," Roberts told Variety when asked about Ticket to Paradise. "It is a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.' I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

The Boys in the Boat will hit theaters in December 25th.

