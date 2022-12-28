Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts

While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.

Also starring Oona Chaplin, Ciaran Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor, Netflix describes the new series as follows: "Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

As of this writing, despite a decent spot on the Top 10, Treason is taking some hits on Rotten Tomatoes. Right now the show has a 67% rating, enough to be fresh but not enough to be "Certified Fresh." The show's audience score is even worse though, sitting at 45% right now.

Speaking in the press notes for the series, Cox even compared his work on the series to working in the MCU adding: "The Marvel element to a movie – meaning the characters, the history, the secrecy and everything under that umbrella – is something you can really feel. There's an excitement to that as well as a fear around it. But in terms of the practical, everyday shooting it's not that different. With Treason the locations were tremendous. I've rarely had an experience where I've got in the car thinking 'I can't wait to see the location today' because some of the places we filmed in blew my mind. I got to see London from certain heights that I'd never seen it from before. That was definitely one of the highlights of making the show."

Check out the full Netflix Top 10 TV shows list below.