Godzilla Minus Zero Director Names the 2 Perfect Sequels That Inspired It, And Now We’re Even More Excited

When you’re making a science-fiction sequel about something that doesn’t (yet?) exist in real life, it doesn’t hurt to take after the best in the game. That’s what Takashi Yamazaki did when it came to following his well-liked, Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One. How do you top literally the biggest movie star in the world, in Godzilla? You look to James Cameron for inspiration. Cameron is effectively Hollywood’s sequel king, having made at least two, and arguably three sci-fi sequels that are at least as good as the originals. Some would even say better: Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

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Yamazaki confirmed that he looked to Cameron as an example of a director who does sequels right, in an interview with Empire. “I was curious how his second films are outperforming the originals in a lot of ways,” said the writer-director-effects artist. Evidently, he hopes he can do the same.

Godzilla Minus Zero Will Be Larger and More Emotional

IMAGE COURTESY OF GKIDS

When most people think of the difference between the first two Alien movies, or the first two Terminator movies, the distinction is obvious: the sequel includes the original title character and a newer, more powerful model: the Xenomorph Queen and the T-1000. Though Empire doesn’t confirm it, we’re pretty sure Godzilla’s classic arch-enemy King Ghidorah is in this one, which would swerve Godzilla into a protector role rather than attacker…much like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. So that’s one possible parallel, but it isn’t the one Yamazaki sees. “[Cameron] looks at the original and finds another interesting hook point and digs much deeper,” he says. “Oftentimes his sequels will take a slightly different angle, but still rooted in a lot of what was built in the first film.”

In Godzilla Minus One, the emotional hook was that protagonist Koichi was a former kamikaze pilot traumatized by a failure of nerve at a key moment. Godzilla worked narratively as a manifestation of his trauma and guilt, haunting him until he faced the monster head-on in a kamikaze-esque confrontation. In the sequel, however, he’s a family man, having married Noriko and adopted Akiko. It’s a few years after World War II, and if there is a Ghidorah out there — or any other kaiju — it wouldn’t be hard to see Cold War metaphors in a battle between two nuclear powered superbeasts who don’t mind crushing smaller communities in their unending fight.

That said, Yamazaki wants to emphasize, “The shift from [Koichi] as an individual, to putting the focus on the family…I think there are parallels between the recovery of Japan at the time, and the building of the Shikishima family.” This also fits with Terminator 2 and Aliens‘ emphasis on mother-child bonding in the face of futuristic terror. Classic lines like, “Get away from her, you bitch!” and “No fate but what we make” only resonate because of the personal, familial stakes involved. Audiences remember big setpieces like the power loader and the steel mill, just as we’re sure they’re likely to come out of Godzilla Minus Zero talking about the huge stomps. If the story’s right, however, they’ll feel them too. Yamazaki has made it clear that’s just as important to him, and it gets us even more hyped.

How hyped are you for the new Godzilla? Crash into comments and tell us.