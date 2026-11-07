Godzilla Minus Zero Just Shattered a Major Box Office Record by Nearly 200%

It looks like there really is nothing Godzilla can’t do—especially when that version of Godzilla belongs to Takashi Yamazaki, director of Godzilla: Minus Zero, the 39th Godzilla film and direct sequel to Godzilla: Minus One, which snagged an Oscar after its 2023 release. And now Minus Zero has absolutely crushed a new box office record, taking home the honor of best opening for a live-action foreign-language film (though Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle still holds the overall box office record), opening to $14.5 million on its first day in theaters, putting it on track for a wildly successful $32+ million opening weekend—an absolutely historic feat.

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The sequel has also earned an A CinemaScore (the same as its predecessor), a 90% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 96% audience score, proving that not only has the King of the Monsters continued to stand the test of time, but that Yamazaki’s vision for the most well-known kaiju of all time is one that continues to resonate with fans of the genre. Critics are touting the movie as “a magnificent entertainment with a melancholy heart,” claiming it never loses sight of what made the first film so special—its focus on character nuance, development, and growth—and never falls prey to style over substance despite its incredible visual effects.

Minus Zero Is Already Set To Outperform Its Predecessor

And that’s in large part thanks to the film’s American audience, which has shown up in record numbers to the theater to see the continuation of the story that was laid out in 2023—though it’s performing well all over the world. Critic Sara Michelle Fetters summed up the critical reception succinctly, saying, “I won’t say that Academy Award winner Takashi Yamazaki has, with Godzilla Minus Zero, made a better picture than 2023’s superb Godzilla Minus One. I am tempted to state that he’s equaled it.” Overall, the critics feel that while nothing could truly match the scope, scale, and emotional devastation (and lingering hope) of Minus One, Minus Zero sure comes close.

And for once, it seems that critics and casual viewers share more than a few sentiments, with one viewer saying, “Godzilla Minus Zero is a worthy sequel to its predecessor—though it doesn’t match the near-flawless first film, it does satisfy the continuing threads of story left after the initial outing and even leaves room for more to chew on for an inevitable third movie.” But with critics and audiences agreeing for the moment, Minus Zero seems likely to keep bringing in that box office money (and keep viewers in IMAX seats), especially as it highlights not only the technical perfection that it’s bringing to the screen, but the dark story pushed forward by a hopeful through-line that audiences everywhere seem to be resonating with.