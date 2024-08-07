Green Day Channels Deadpool & Wolverine During Performance of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

Deadpool & Wolverine has already made bank at the worldwide box office, all while taking fans on a pretty poignant ride across the Marvel multiverse. That was true even for the end credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, which are accompanied by a montage of behind-the-scenes footage from across 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, all while set to Green Day’s 1997 hit “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”. Now, nearly two weeks after the film made its debut in theaters, Green Day is acknowledging the moment in a pretty delightful way.

In the video, which you can check out below, Green Day members Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt dress up in Deadpool and Wolverine costumes to surprise the audience at their New York show. The video is captioned, simply, “You were Marvelous New York!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Deadpool and Wolverine Return in the MCU?

Given Deadpool & Wolverine‘s multiversal bent and massive box office sucess, and the looming threat of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in the coming years, fans have naturally wondered if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reprise their roles in the future. In an interview with Variety prior to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the duo were tight-lipped about what their onscreen futures might hold.

“I don’t know,” Reynolds answered. “Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah.”

“Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour,” Jackman added. “I’m not sure how to answer.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.