7 Gritty Action Movies to Watch After Netflix’s K.O.

Antoine Blossier’s French-language actioner K.O. recently landed on Netflix and it has already been resonating with fans in a major way. Following its debut, the film almost immediately became one of the most-watched titles on the platform. Early critical reviews and social media reactions from subscribers reveal that many are connecting with the film’s breakneck action sequences, brisk pace, and nuanced characters (for an action movie at least). Not to mention, many of those who have managed to see the flick also took care to praise the stylized fight choreography. Others still connected with the film’s compelling narrative, which sees the lead character Bastien (Ciryl Gane) seeking redemption after unintentionally killing a competitor in an MMA match.

If you are among the Netflix subscribers who connected with the gritty, fast-paced action on display in K.O. and you’re itching for more of the same, we’ve got you covered. These seven films bear certain similarities to K.O. to quench your craving for stylized screen violence.

1) Léon the Professional

Seeing as youv’e already connected with gritty French actioner K.O., it only seems appropriate to kick this list off with another film that hits some of the same notes. Leon the Professional is a classic effort from celebrated French director Luc Besson. The film follows the titular hitman (Jean Reno) who takes a young girl called Matilda (Natalie Portman) under his wing when her parents are murdered by a crooked DEA Agent (Gary Oldman).

As well as standing as a French action picture with gritty sensibilities, Léon also bears similarities to K.O. for prominently featuring themes of redemption. In this 1994 film, Leon atones for his past wrongs by sacrificing his own well-being in service of a better life for Matilda. The fight choreography here is stellar and the performances are phenomenal. Leon is a standout effort from Besson’s heyday and one fans of K.O. should track down posthaste.

2) John Wick

The world has John Wick mania right now. It seems like every action movie released of late inevitably draws comparisons to the stylized violence depicted within the celebrated John Wick pictures. K.O., of course, is no exception. Early reviews have been quick to draw comparisons to the John Wick films and there are a number of similarities.

If you dig the gritty aesthetic and prevalent depictions of fisticuffs in K.O., it stands to reason that you will almost certainly connect with the John Wick movies (if you haven’t already experienced them). The blockbuster franchise features a dogged protagonist seeking to outrun his past as he makes time for plenty of choreographed fight sequences, much like the similarly uncompromising Bastien in K.O.

3) La Femme Nikita

French filmmaker Luc Besson was on a hot streak in the ‘90s and La Femme Nikita is widely regarded as the picture that put him on the map globally. La Femme Nikita is a gritty cinematic effort featuring themes of redemption at its core. The setup sees the titular character (Anne Parillaud) given a second chance after she makes the fateful decision to kill a police officer in a robbery gone wrong. She is recruited by a special government program that rehabilitates criminals and trains them as government operatives. What follows is an action-packed thrill ride that rarely relents long enough for viewers to catch their breath.

4) Running Scared

It’s hard to think of a grittier action picture from recent memory than Running Scared. The film features the late Paul Walker as Joey, a wise guy with a conscience. When Joey’s boss tasks him with getting rid of a gun used in the commission of a murder, Joey stashes it for safekeeping. When the weapon goes missing, Joey must search the ends of the earth for it. Along his quest, the well-meaning mobster meets plenty of colorful characters and winds up engaged in persistent bouts of hand-to-hand combat and gunplay.

Running Scared features graphic violence throughout. The gritty tone will likely appeal to anyone who connected with K.O. Just keep in mind that Running Scared deals with some pretty heavy themes and is likely better suited for those with a strong stomach and a high threshold for ultra-violence.

5) The Substitute

The exploitation boom of the ‘70s produced so many unforgettable efforts. Sadly, the movement began to die out by the late ‘80s. However, there were still some noteworthy grindhouse-tinged efforts produced beyond the heyday of the movement that gifted us films like Foxy Brown and Rolling Thunder. One later example is The Substitute. This gritty actioner features Tom Berenger as Shale, a one-man wrecking ball who goes undercover as a high school teacher in an attempt to learn more about the hooligans who attacked his fiancé, Jane (Diane Venora). Throughout this clandestine endeavor, Shale learns that corruption within the school runs far deeper than he realizes.

This underrated ‘90s actioner features a relatable lead in Berenger, plenty of harrowing chase scenes, and lots of hand-to-hand combat. If you’re a fan of K.O. and you’ve overlooked this one, The Substitute is surely worth a look. The film’s budgetary constraints are occasionally noticeable, but this picture still gets more right than wrong.

6) Wingwomen

If you already loved K.O. there’s another Netflix original action picture to check out in Wingwomen. Like K.O., Wingwomen is a gritty French-language actioner with stylized fight choreography and plenty of intrigue to boot.

Wingwomen follows Carole (Mélanie Laurent) and Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a pair of thieves who endeavor to pull off one last job before leaving their wild ways behind forever. They ultimately rope in Sam (Manon Bresch), a professional driver, as the third member of their team. What follows is a mixture of breakneck action, buddy comedy tropes, and touching exchanges between the leads. The dynamic between the core characters is touching, delivering a depth we don’t always see in action movies. Don’t sleep on this one!

7) Safe

If you dig the redemption angle that prominently features in K.O., you’ll likely connect with this gritty Jason Statham action film. Safe follows Luke (Statham), a cage fighter who accidentally wins a fixed fight and kills his opponent in the process. In doing so, Luke raises the ire of Emile (Sandor Tecsy), the head of the Russian mafia. As punishment, Emile orders his men to kill Luke’s pregnant wife and anyone else he comes into contact with. Seeing himself as a liability, Luke becomes a loner, on the brink of self-destruction. That is, until he encounters a young woman called Mei (Catherine Chan) who is on the run after being abducted by the Triad. Mei gives Luke a new sense of purpose and a chance at redemption. If you’re unsure which of these recommendations to watch first following K.O., Safe is a great jumping off point.

There you have our top seven picks for films to watch after K.O. Make sure to take to the comments section below and let us know which flicks you think fans of K.O. are likely to appreciate most.