Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Share Favorite Groot Quotes

Guardians of the Galaxy fans decided to share their favorite Grout quotes. Disney’s official account showed off the tiny version of the Marvel character from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Of course, the joke here is that there’s a very limited bank of words that everyone’s favorite stoic can say. But, that didn’t stop scores of fans online that wanted to get in on the joke. It’s going to be a while until people get to see Guardians on the big screen again. But, with everyone stuck at home, there’s plenty of time for everyone to revisit the first two films and count the hours and days until Volume 3 comes out.

Karen Gillan mentioned that the next movie will be the best one in the trilogy. Everyone has been anticipating Volume 3 and with good reason because people just love the Guardians of the Galaxy. "I don’t know exactly," the Jumanji star mentioned last year. ”I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

"I am Groot!" –Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 pic.twitter.com/Icw3ahFHmf — Disney (@Disney) May 15, 2020

