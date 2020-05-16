Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Share Favorite Groot Quotes
Guardians of the Galaxy fans decided to share their favorite Grout quotes. Disney’s official account showed off the tiny version of the Marvel character from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Of course, the joke here is that there’s a very limited bank of words that everyone’s favorite stoic can say. But, that didn’t stop scores of fans online that wanted to get in on the joke. It’s going to be a while until people get to see Guardians on the big screen again. But, with everyone stuck at home, there’s plenty of time for everyone to revisit the first two films and count the hours and days until Volume 3 comes out.
Karen Gillan mentioned that the next movie will be the best one in the trilogy. Everyone has been anticipating Volume 3 and with good reason because people just love the Guardians of the Galaxy. "I don’t know exactly," the Jumanji star mentioned last year. ”I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."
"I am Groot!" –Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 pic.twitter.com/Icw3ahFHmf— Disney (@Disney) May 15, 2020
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn (Slither). The film marks the return of the original Guardians, including Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) as Peter Quill/Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana (Star Trek Into Darkness) as Gamora; Dave Bautista (Spectre) as Drax; Vin Diesel (Furious 7) as the voice of Groot; Bradley Cooper (American Sniper) as the voice of Rocket; Michael Rooker (Jumper) as Yondu; Karen Gillan (The Big Short) as Nebula; and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Kraglin. New cast members include Pom Klementieff (Oldboy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Everest), Chris Sullivan (The Knick, The Drop) and Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight, The Thing).
Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.
What is your favorite Groot moment? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:
LOL
Here's some more notable Groot quotes:— Sam⍟ (@stevesbeardstan) May 15, 2020
"I am groot" or how about "I am groot" or here's my favorite one: "I am groot"
Careful Groot
Language! Groot! Language! pic.twitter.com/q9WUaeBMRh— 𝐓⎊𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌 (@twinstark87) May 15, 2020
Best moment
Best Groot moment in the film. pic.twitter.com/1Vd9dP58RR— Luke (@Lukex91x) May 15, 2020
We are Groot
We are Groot. pic.twitter.com/L9pZL8nVsP— mafer (@MaferNitro_) May 15, 2020
Such wisdom
Wise words— Just a dragon with internet (@BraveryFury) May 15, 2020
Deep thoughts
so deep :')— Adam Shamshul (@adomproim) May 15, 2020
Maybe so
I think he says that in the first one too 🤷🏼♀️— Christopher Hanson (@XTopherHanson13) May 15, 2020
Inspirational quotes
Such an inspiring quote.— Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) May 15, 2020
good sourcing
"I am Groot!"
- Groot,
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame (probably)
And soon:— Shahed Chowdhuri @ Microsoft (@shahedC) May 15, 2020
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Doesn't believe it
That's a misquote.— 🇨🇦 Joe Passmore 🖖🏻 (@JoePassmoreIII) May 15, 2020
Got so many of them
One of his many inspirational quotes— Մարքօ Նալպանտեան (@MarcoNalbandian) May 15, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen quote.— Anthony Basile (@afbasile1138) May 15, 2020
Only the best
One of his best quotes imo— Ruben (@ruben_schm) May 15, 2020
Calm down Groot
OH MY GOD THAT WAS WAAAAY TOO MUCH CURSING— Piggles Goomshby (@PigglesG) May 16, 2020
Can confirm
He did say that.— matthew heath (@matt_heath) May 15, 2020
Be still my heart
May 15, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.