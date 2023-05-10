Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gives Groot a Vulgar Line

The impact of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being felt, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film surprising at the box office and tugging many viewers' heartstrings. Even as the film takes audiences on an emotional roller coaster, it delivers humorous moments that only the Guardians could provide — including one surprisingly NSFW line of dialogue from Groot(Vin Diesel). Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below! Only look if you want to know!

In the third act of Vol. 3, Groot and Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) confront the High Evolutionary at his headquarters about the conflict over Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) life. When the High Evolutionary continues to intimidate the Guardians, Groot utters "I am Groot" once again, which Quill claims is him saying "Suck my--", before the action of the scene interrupts things.

Why does Groot speak in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

One of the most surprising twists of Vol. 3 arrived in one of its last scenes, as the Guardians are working out the logistics of how they disband. After years of only uttering "I am Groot", Groot tells the team "I love you guys." As writer-director James Gunn confirmed on social media shortly after the film's release, that detail reflected the journey that the audience have undergone with the Guardians, because they can now understand Groot's language.

"Spoiler.... Yes that's exactly what it means," Gunn confirmed.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 sees the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently-unknown roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters.