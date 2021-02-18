John Carpenter Is "Happy as a Pig in Sh-t" to Be Known as the "Halloween Guy"

✖

Filmmaker John Carpenter co-created the 1978 Halloween with collaborator Debra Hill, and more than 40 years later, the director is still thrilled to be famous as the person who helped bring Michael Myers to life, inspiring one of cinema's most iconic murderers. Given that Halloween was the filmmaker's breakout success early in his career, only to go on to make a number of other compelling genre films in subsequent years, one would think he would prefer to be known for various other projects he developed over his career, but he still appreciates being known for that first installment as it's the movie that made it possible to have a career as a filmmaker.

“No, I love it, and I’m still loving it. Are you kidding me?" Carpenter shared with NME when asked if he was nervous about his other films being overlooked. "Being the ‘Halloween guy’ gave me a career in movies. And even now I’m working on the new Halloween movies that are being released by David Gordon Green. I’m as happy as a pig in sh-t. Halloween gave me everything. It’s great. I get to be John Carpenter.”

Carpenter co-wrote the original film with Hill, neither of which ever intended to continue the series with a sequel. When the studio wanted to move forward on a sequel, the pair returned to write Halloween II, if only to kill off Michael Myers once and for all. Carpenter would go on to craft the score for Halloween III: Season of the Witch with Alan Howarth, marking the last time he would directly contribute to the series for years.

With the 2018 Halloween, Carpenter returned to the series to not only work on the film's score, but also to serve as a producer. Despite his long hiatus from the series, he seemingly enjoyed the experience, as he returned to serve as the producer and co-composer of the upcoming Halloween Kills.

“It’s done. We’re just waiting on the world to be a little bit more sane and a little safer before we release it,” Carpenter teased of the new film. He also shared promising words about the new sequel, claiming, "Holy Toledo! It’s the ultimate slasher movie. It’s Halloween on steroids. It’s great.”

While the 2018 Halloween earned the best reviews for the series since the original, one franchise producer made a bold claim about how Halloween Kills compares to its predecessors.

“Well, the producer and owner of the Halloween franchise, Malek Akkad, says it’s the second-best one right after the first," Carpenter confirmed. "So that’s from him. I think it’s a balls-out slasher movie. We haven’t had one of those in a long time.”

Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on October 15th.

