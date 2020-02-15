Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones 5 Will Dive into Indy’s Past

More than ten years have passed since the last Indiana Jones movie premiered in theaters, but Disney and Lucasfilm are just about ready to get the cameras rolling for Harrison Ford’s return to the treasure hunting, fascist punching archeologist. Plans for Indiana Jones 5 have been in place for quite some time, and Ford has confirmed that filming is set to begin in just a couple of months. Now the actor is teasing a few plot details about the upcoming movie, hinting that this storyline will delve into Indy’s past and answer some questions about the continuity of the series.

During a recent press event for Call of the Wild, Ford was asked to address the new Indiana Jones movie and responded saying fans will “see part of [Indy’s] history resolved.”

“Well, I’m not going to share the story with you because that doesn’t seem like a good idea,” said Ford. “But we’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved.”

He added, “It’s a very good script. I’m looking forward to it.”

The actor also told IGN that he’s happy to have an opportunity to return to a beloved character like Indiana Jones after four other films.

“I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it’s because people have enjoyed them,” Ford explained. “I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers.”

There are a lot of high hopes riding on Lucasfilm’s revival of this beloved franchise, especially after the mixed response to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But now that Disney has secured the franchise and is eager to move forward with director Steven Spielberg, Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn expressed excitement for the newest installment.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen…” said Horn. “It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

There’s no word yet on when Indiana Jones 5 will premiere in theaters.

