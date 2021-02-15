Justice League Star Harry Lennix Wants to Play James Bond

✖

Should things go well with Zack Snyder's Justice League next month, Harry Lennix has his eyes set on his next large role. While he'll be donning a CGI look as Martian Manhunter in the Snyder Cut, The Blacklist star is aiming next for the 007 franchise. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the Justice League director's cut due out in March, Lennix says if he could join any franchise on the planet, it'd be as Bond in MGM's iconic spy thriller world.

"James Bond [laughs]," Lennix tells us of his dream gig. "Those British people are always coming over here, playing our parts. We can do something back."

Another character on his bucket list, Lennix says, is famed jazz composer Duke Ellington.

"One of the things that I've wanted to do for a little while now is to portray Duke Ellington. I'm a musician sometimes, and I've always wanted to play him," the actor adds. "He's a very fascinating man, obviously a great genius, contributed a great deal to the only American musical form, really, so I'd love to play him."

Outside of play other characters, Lennix has his own production banner with his business partner Steve Harris. Together, the two run Exponent Media Company, and have a few projects already in the works in various stages of the development process.

"One of my movies, Troubled Waters, is doing well on the streaming platform, and I've got a movie called Revival," the actor tells us. "So we've got product out there, and we're gonna make more because I think right now is a great opportunity. Everybody's sort of in the same place, trying to figure out what the next steps are, how people are going to get entertainment, how they're gonna film it, make it available, make it viable, make it new."

He concludes, "I think there's no time like the present. I feel bullish about 2021, and I think I'm just gonna continue to concentrate on what's right here in front of me, but also dream about the future, and I think it's bright. We always really have to do both of those things. You can't just sort of stay where you are. You do have to project forward."

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18th. The theatrical release can be seen on the service now.

Cover photo by Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images