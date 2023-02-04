HBO Announces Donna Summer Documentary Release Date

HBO is getting set to release a Donna Summer documentary this year. Oscar and Emmy Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams will be handling the picture. Love to Love You, Donna Summer will premier on HBO in May of 2023. The documentary will be available to stream on the HBO Max app as well. Julie Goldman produces alongside Carolyn Hepburn, Chris Clements, David Blackman, and Roger Ross Williams. J. Daniel Torres is aboard as a co-producer.

Here's how HBO describes the upcoming doc: "Shaped by Summer's own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer's songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice and artistry becoming the defining soundtrack of an era. A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage."

A Lot of Divas on HBO and HBO Max Lately

Lizzo also got her own massive concert live performance on the app and a documentary. HBO feels like the partnership was a no-brainer with her popularity and positive voice in pop culture. "Growing up, I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," Lizzo wrote in a statement. "I'm so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process."

While you warm up for the Summer documentary, here's what the company has to say about Lizzo's The Special Tour. "Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom."

