Heat 2 Director Michael Mann Hospitalized After Accident at Gun Range

Film director, screenwriter, and producer Michael Mann, known for movies like Heat, Ferrari, and Collateral, is reportedly recovering at a hospital after suffering an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound at a gun range yesterday. Per Variety, Mann was attempting to holster his gun when it accidentally went off, striking him with a bullet in his leg. The incident reportedly took place around 4 p.m. local time at the Range L.A, and Mann was said to be stable when the call to police was made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a statement, Mann’s representatives said of the incident, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.” Based on current information, it seems the director, who is currently working on , is thankfully recovering well and has not experienced serious complications as a result of this accident, although that’s not certain for now.

Everything We Know About Heat 2

Among Mann’s best-known films is the 1995 crime thriller Heat, and fans were caught by surprise when, nearly 30 years later, a sequel movie, Heat 2, was announced in 2023. Excitement has only built now that the movie is underway, and some major confirmations have already come through that have only increased fans’ anticipation, including news that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale will appear in the movie as co-leads—actually breaking a rule for DiCaprio, who typically does not want to do sequels. Reportedly, the story will also interweave narratives that serve as both a sequel and a prequel, meaning that there will be jumps forwards and backwards in time throughout. It’s also heavily rumored that the sequel has a budget that exceeds $150 million, although that’s not currently confirmed, and that the original screenplay was more than 190 pages (but has since been cut down, as can be expected). Both suggest that there is quite a bit of investment in the upcoming film.

Among the other prominent rumors about the movie are some casting theories, including the possibility that Adam Driver will be joining the cast as a villain, specifically a crime syndicate leader, which is a role that fans have no doubt he can step into well, given his filmography to date. After all, he is about to become the MCU’s Mister Sinister. Expectations are also high that the story will follow the novelization of Heat 2, which was co-written by Mann and Meg Gardiner and notably was only published about one year before this upcoming movie was announced. It would therefore make sense for this movie to be based, at least in large part, on this book—particularly given that it, too, moved back and forth in time, to before and after the original story. Hopefully, everything with the movie will also continue to be full steam ahead, as reports indicate that Mann is doing well despite this incident.

Are you looking forward to Heat 2, or is there another Mann project you’d rather see get a sequel? Share your thoughts in the comments.