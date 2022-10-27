Henry Cavill Calls Playing Superman a Public "Responsibility" That Goes Beyond the Movies

At long last, Henry Cavill's Superman is back on the big screen. The actor has been away from the iconic DC role since filming Justice League and it seemed like Warner Bros. was potentially ready to move on from his version of the character entirely. That's no longer the case. Cavill returned to DC with a cameo at the end of Black Adam and he's preparing for a "bright future" as Superman, a character he believes is as important in the real world as he is on the screen.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz for a live taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast, as part of a benefit for the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Cavill explained that a role like Superman is a big responsibility. Not only are there a lot of fans that have cared about the character for decades, but Superman also represents the good in the world, and Cavill doesn't want to forget that.

"I think I've probably learned the most from Superman. I've been playing Supes for so many years of my life and from an earlier age as well," Cavill said. "When you play a character like Superman, it's a responsibility in public as well as it is on camera. It's something which has taught me a lot about myself and about the world as well and about the power of important characters like Superman and what it means to a lot of people."

How Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Happen?

In the same interview, Cavill said that he was working on The Witcher when he got a call about potentially returning as Superman. There was hardly any time to make it work, and he wasn't allowed to tell the series what project he was going to shoot, but Cavill made it happen.

"Well, I was on Witcher and I got the call saying 'Hey, this is happening, when can you do it?' I was like, 'I'm working six day weeks, I don't know when I can do this," Cavill said of the opportunity. "They said, 'We've got these dates.' And I said, 'Okay, I'll come in and do it.' We had to get clearance from Witcher production but it was so top secret we couldn't tell them what, we just said, 'Hey there's this thing I've got to do, can you clear me for it.' I don't know whether anyone suspected or not because there was all the talk about Comic-Con at the time as well. So I went to Warner Bros. Studios in the UK, on a super secret set. All whispers and capes, everything all hidden, and got back into the suit."

Black Adam is now playing in theaters.