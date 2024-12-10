Chris Evans Should Not Bring Back Captain America

Chris Evans made his MCU debut in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and played the titular character in 10 more films, concluding with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In the film’s final minutes, Steve travels back in time to spend the rest of his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), eventually respawning in the present day as an elderly man merely minutes later. The 2021 Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hints at Steve’s offscreen death, officially marking the end of his MCU tenure. Evans’s reported return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday has fans wondering if the star will again portray Steve Rogers/Captain America — a scenario that threatens to undermine the significance of the character’s ending should Marvel Studios opt for his revival.

The anticipated return of Evans in the MCU follows his brief appearance as the Fox universe’s Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine earlier this year. The extent and identity of his role in Avengers: Doomsday is currently unknown, but it’s certainly possible that Evans will reprise his role as Captain America again. Though the prospect of seeing Evans suit up in his star-spangled suit again may excite some Marvel fanatics, the idea could derail the MCU’s next big event.

Why Chris Evans Returning as Captain America Is a Bad Idea

After leading the Avengers in the final battle against Thanos, Steve chooses to make up for lost time by reuniting with the love of his life, who he had to watch die while he hadn’t aged a day. Steve faces the unimaginable challenge of adapting to modern life after spending decades frozen in time against his will, so it was satisfying for the character to finally have a say in his future, even if it was in the past. If Marvel Studios decides to bring Steve Rogers back to the MCU — even as a variant — the decision will undermine what was a fitting ending for the beloved superhero. At this point, it would be best to leave Steve’s story where it finished.

In addition, the MCU has already found its new Captain America in Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who will headline his first solo film in February’s Captain America: Brave New World. Although Mackie’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday is still unconfirmed, his character’s trajectory poises him to play an integral part in the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the threat of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Thus, Evans’ presence as the former Captain America could overshadow Sam’s ascendance to the revered mantle following years of buildup (and a poetic passing of the torch).

Chris Evans Should Play a Different Character in Avengers: Doomsday to Keep Steve Rogers’ Legacy Intact

Evans’s portrayal of the Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine was a nice, unexpected touch given that he hadn’t played the Fantastic Four character in almost twenty years. Taking on the role of Johnny Storm again could serve Avengers: Doomsday and the MCU better since it would leave Steve Rogers’s legacy untouched and provide a unique juxtaposition to the MCU’s Johnny Storm – who Joseph Quinn will portray in next year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and reprise in Doomsday as well as Avengers: Secret Wars. If a duo of Human Torches isn’t in the cards (and that seems unlikely after Cassandra Nova had her way with him), Evans could surprise audiences and appear as a completely new MCU character. This would enable the film to introduce more fan favorites from the comics without looking to the past too much.

Marvel Studios needs to understand the importance of letting dead characters stay dead, even with the multiverse in play (and that comics themselves need to learn the same lesson). Steve’s emotional farewell in Endgame — much like Tony Stark’s — functioned as both a fitting completion of his arc and a pivotal passing of the torch to the next generation of heroes. Moreover, nostalgia bait has already plagued the development of Avengers: Doomsday with the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, and the incorporation of Evans could hurt the final product if it excessively leans into fans’ adoration of his Captain America. The MCU should not have to rely on its former stars to summon the masses to movie theaters for its most important film in almost a decade. From Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, the franchise’s current stars should take center stage instead.