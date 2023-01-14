A Decade-Old Hugh Jackman Movie Beat Black Adam in the Streaming Charts

Nielsen has released their latest batch of viewership data, offering a peak behind the curtain about what everyone in the US is streaming. The third party tracker is a bit behind compared to Netflix's weekly numbers but this new table of numbers is interesting for one big reason, it marked the premiere of Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited DC movie was pretty quick to become the #1 film on HBO Max but according to Nielsen, in the week of December 12th to December 18th another movie was the top streaming film of all-time, the Hugh Jackman-starring Prisoners.

According to the tracker, Prisoners was watched over 850 million minutes in that week, easily making it the #1 streamed movie in the US. Sitting right behind it is Black Adam, which was watched over 630 million minutes. It's worth noting that Black Adam premiered on the streamer on December 16th, so these numbers only reflect three days worth of streaming compared to a full week of Prisoners being watched on Netflix. In any event, a 10-year-old movie that's not even a Netflix original beat out one of the most publicized blockbusters of the year for at least a time.

Released in 2013, Prisoners tells the story of two young girls in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Hugh Jackman & Maria Bello and the daughter of Terrence Howard & Viola Davis, and the desperate moves that father will go to for answers. With the unique Detective Loki on the case (yes, that's his name!) a suspect is quickly brought in but released. After this Jackman's Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands, though Detective Loki has his suspicions about what really happened.

Nominated for Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards, Prisoners found its way onto multiple Top 10 lists including the National Board of Review who called it one of the best films of the year. You can watch Prisoners right now on Netflix, see Black Adam on HBO Max, and take a look at what the Top 10 streaming movies are below.