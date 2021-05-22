Idris Elba Confirms Luther Movie Begins Filming This Year

✖

Idris Elba says that the Luther movie is going into production this year. The BBC star talked to Variety about the beloved series. People have been wondering about the status of this project for years now. But, Elba had some good news to send them off into the weekend. People continue to ask the Hobbs & Shaw actor at every turn about everyone’s troubled detective. BBC obviously couldn’t forget about this size of a crossover hit. Doctor Who and other programs can help carry the torch. But, Luther would be an immense draw on any streaming service. There was some fear that viewers might have forgotten, but the response to this news online seems to indicate that people love Elba in this role and would like as much as they can get

“We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production,” Elba told the outlet.

The BAFTA Awards last year found the Luther star telling the red carpet that the plans for the movie were still moving ahead. It sounds like things are farther along at this point.

“I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards — a film,” Elba laughed. “And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening. With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

When people asked about the BBC movie, Elba offered this about the plot, "has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ’90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."

