Inde Navarette Reveals The Upcoming Video Game Adaptation She “Definitely” Wants To Be In

In the wake of Obsession‘s insane trajectory from the little indie movie that could to the highest-grossing film of the decade (and one of the biggest horror movies of all time), everything seems to be coming up Inde, especially when it comes to roles that have not only put the actor on the map but have also seemingly sealed the deal on her celebrity status. And with her role as Rogue in the upcoming Marvel X-Men franchise in the bag, she’s got her sights set on another adaptation: Call of Duty, in the works from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, with Peter Berg set to direct. And fans love the idea, with one saying, “Inde Navarrette in a Call of Duty movie would actually go hard.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), the actor spoke with Collider about her desire to work on the project. When asked what it would take to get her to sign on for the film, Navarrette said, “Nothing. It’s a phone call. It’s a text. If they call me, they’re like, ‘There’s a car outside. You gotta go.’ Definitely. I’m a big fan. I’m really excited to see what they do. As a fan, I would be excited. I’m a big fan. Yeah. Very excited.” Nicholson also expressed a serious desire to participate in Call of Duty, saying, “I’m pretty sure that they want all Brits, and I have the worst British accent of all time. So I’m working with a dialect coach secretly, 24/7. But it would be an honor to work with Peter again.”

Navarrette Is Embracing Her Nerd Roots In a Big Way

It’s no secret that Navarrette is a tried-and-true nerd and former Twitch streamer (though her channel has now been scrubbed), something she often references in interviews. It’s also well-known that Call of Duty is a favorite game of hers, and one that she’s streamed often in the past (along with The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption). Video games aren’t her only passion, though; she’s also wildly into anime, saying recently that she’s studied Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen in particular while learning the finer points of screenwriting and storytelling.

“I really dove into ‘Why is Jujutsu Kaisen so good?’ And I learned about timeline and about storytelling—how a person can have a monologue at the beginning of the episode that matters two episodes later or even at the end, and that person’s dead and you don’t learn it until then—and then attaching that to my screenwriting and trying to learn that way,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

When it comes to Call of Duty itself, Berg says he and Sheridan hope to bring something truly unique to the big screen, focusing less on the tech and equipment and more on the characters’ interiority and nuance, shedding a new light on Modern Warfare.