The internet has known Waffle House should be the center of a movie for a while. Hollywood is finally catching up. For decades, Waffle House has become shorthand for when a situation has gone very left. The chaos of a late-night trip to the Southern institution can be found across many videos on WorldStar. The never-ending stream of brawls has become a genre unto itself. Fans of the waffleur have edited the diner into video games and even petitioned Tekken to add it as a level. Now, a new sci-fi thriller is set to take place inside the chain. A waitress will have to work a night shift as the restaurant faces multiple disasters that keep getting progressively worse. The lead actress jumping behind the counter has already shown she can take orders this year, but is she prepared for Waffle House customers?

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According to the Hollywood Reporter, Inde Navarrette will star in Apple Original Films’ The Waffle House Index. Written by Andrew Nunnelly, the script appeared on the 2025 Black List and features escalating incidents during a waitress’s night shift. What starts as a bad night just gets weirder when she finds a magic bunker underneath the infamous eatery. Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment is producing with Navarrette also serving as an executive producer. Louis Paxton is set to direct.

What’s The Waffle House Index?

Courtesy of Focus Features

The movie’s title comes from a very real disaster-response term. “The Waffle House Index” is a way of understanding how badly a region has been hit by a natural disaster based on whether or not the restaurant is able to stay open. The term was coined by former Florida emergency management director Craig Fugate after Hurricane Charley in 2004. Green means normal operations and a low-damage event. Yellow indicates a limited menu, supplies are low and power may be out. Red means closed for severe damage or unsafe conditions. Considering the movie is set to have a gunman, aliens, and a nuclear explosion, it’s safe to assume Navarrette will experience all three stages of the index.

A similar concept hit theaters last year with Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. Gore Verbinski’s sci-fi comedy also started in a diner before sending its characters out into a much larger apocalypse. The farther the movie got from that familiar L.A. haunt, the more surreal the parable became. Time travel, AI, mean phone-addicted teenagers, the movie tried to juggle a lot. Norms has popped up in a few movies recently. Apparently, Waffle House got jealous. Hopefully, they can learn from Good Luck‘s mistakes and keep the action at the counter.

Navarrette is stacking up quite a bit of work. In addition to her casting as Rogue in X-Men, she recently wrapped filming on the roller-coaster survival thriller Invertigo. Focus Features is also campaigning for a Best Actress nomination for her Obsession performance. The Waffle House Index will mark her first time producing a film. Her history serving waffles remains unclear. But like Bloodhound Gang, she’s probably got it covered like Waffle House hash browns.