Inside Out 2 Director on Making a Sequel to Beloved Film "Feeling Pressure at Pixar Is Nothing New"

Inside Out 2's director shared what kind of pressure comes with making a sequel to a beloved Pixar film. It turns out, Inside Out 2 is in the same boat as a lot of other Disney movies that aren't sequels too. People see that company as the name behind the project and the pressure to deliver is already baked-in. Director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen talked to ComicBook about making the encore to a modern Disney mainstay. Pixar movies are always highly-anticipated in theaters as the technical acumen and heartwarming stories bring families out to see what the studio has cooking. Mann knows that pedigree can also cause some anxiety of its own. But, if you're making the movie for the right reasons, the work will carry you through. Check out his answer to the question up above and read the response down below.

"Yeah, none. No pressure, no pressure at all," Mann joked. "Honestly, feeling pressure at Pixar is nothing new. It's hard to make great movies. It takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of pressure. A lot of expectations, especially on a movie like Inside Out where people love it. You're not the only one who has kind of said that to us. It means a lot to a lot of people outside of the studios, and inside the studios too!"

(Photo: Pixar)

The director would continue, "Here's the thing, Pete Docter directed the original film when he was Chief Creative Officer. When he came to me and said, 'I think there's potential to do another one. But, if w don't find anything we're excited about, we won't make it.' We wanted to make sure we were making a sequel for the right reason."

How Does Inside Out 2 Stack Up To The Original?

(Photo: Pixar)

ComicBook's review for Inside Out 2 found the Pixar sequel to be an absolutely delightful time at the movies. There's been a lot of talk about the studio and how they will move forward. But, if Inside Out 2 is any indication, things are going just fine. Our Charlie Ridgely praised the tone of this entry and found it to be a poignant exploration of what happens as we grow up and how new emotions don't necessarily have to be terrifying.

"There's no feeling in the world quite like being proven wrong when you've wildly underestimated a movie. There's something so satisfying about a brilliant piece of art letting you know your doubt was misplaced. When Pixar announced a sequel to Inside Out, it felt so unnecessary, like another Disney cash-grab designed with just the box office in mind," Ridgely argued. "But I should've known better. Pixar has a track record that shouldn't be doubted, and Inside Out 2 again proved why the studio has been at the top of the animation game for nearly three decades. Inside Out 2, like its predecessor, is a beautiful and poignant film, the kind that only Pixar could've produced. And it's exactly the movie we need at this specific moment in time."

