Robert Pattinson's Batman Rumored To Be Brought Into James Gunn's Wider DC Universe

There may be room for Robert Pattinson's The Batman in the new DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Rumors have been swirling regarding the status of your favorite DC superhero projects. One day Patty Jenkins reportedly stepped away from Wonder Woman 3, the next she's sharing a statement debunking said reports, claiming she would still like to reteam with Gal Gadot. It's hard to keep up with what's a rumor and what's confirmed. A new rumor concerning the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman can now be tossed into the DC pot.

Sources for Variety believe James Gunn and Peter Safran have an interest in blending The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, into their wider plans for the DC Universe. Keep in mind, there are no concrete, public plans for what the DC Universe will look like, especially because there are four more DC films scheduled to be released by the old regime at Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods in March, The Flash in June, Blue Beetle in August, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December. Gunn and Safran have to decide if the conclusions of those four films will be factored into their ideas, or if they will be jettisoned. And if they are discarded, you have to consider how the creatives behind those projects will react.

Patty Jenkins Releases Statement on Wonder Woman 3 Rumors

Director Patty Jenkins responded to rumors that she exited Wonder Woman 3 after being told that it didn't fit in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also claimed Jenkins refused to retool the third Wonder Woman film and exited the project, stating that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy "didn't understand" the character.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time," Jenkins said. "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now," Jenkins wrote. "I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

